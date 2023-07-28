Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Briefly Blazing Temps

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot1.jpg
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:33 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 05:33:44-04

CLEVELAND — Temps AND humidity climb for Friday. The hottest day of Summer so far looks to be today with highs climbing into the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Therefore, feels-like temps could top 100 degrees during the afternoon when you factor in the humidity!! A heat advisory has been issued for most of the area from 11 am until 9 pm on Friday. There is also an air quality alert in effect for Friday. If you have breathing problems - take it easy!

Strong to severe storms will be possible again late on Friday night into early on Saturday. The main threat is damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain. Humidity will take a dive by the weekend, making it feel more comfortable outside throughout the day on Saturday and certainly by Sunday with decreasing rain chances.

What To Expect:

  • HEAT ADVISORY: 90s back Friday
  • HEAT ADVISORY: Feels-like temps above 100!
  • Strong storms possible Friday PM into Saturday
  • Less heat & humidity this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Hottest of the week. More strong PM storms. | High: 90º

Saturday: Few Storms, especially during the morning. | High: 79º

Sunday: Less humid and cooler. Stray shower| High: 77º

Monday: Mainly dry. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Cool for August. | High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018