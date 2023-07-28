FORECAST: Briefly Blazing Temps

CLEVELAND — Temps AND humidity climb for Friday. The hottest day of Summer so far looks to be today with highs climbing into the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Therefore, feels-like temps could top 100 degrees during the afternoon when you factor in the humidity!! A heat advisory has been issued for most of the area from 11 am until 9 pm on Friday. There is also an air quality alert in effect for Friday. If you have breathing problems - take it easy!

Strong to severe storms will be possible again late on Friday night into early on Saturday. The main threat is damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain. Humidity will take a dive by the weekend, making it feel more comfortable outside throughout the day on Saturday and certainly by Sunday with decreasing rain chances.

What To Expect:

HEAT ADVISORY: 90s back Friday

HEAT ADVISORY: Feels-like temps above 100!

Strong storms possible Friday PM into Saturday

Less heat & humidity this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Hottest of the week. More strong PM storms. | High: 90º

Saturday: Few Storms, especially during the morning. | High: 79º

Sunday: Less humid and cooler. Stray shower| High: 77º

Monday: Mainly dry. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Cool for August. | High: 80º

