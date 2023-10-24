Watch Now
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy & warm through Friday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:13 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 22:56:00-04

CLEVELAND — Isolated rain showers are possible tonight, primarily along the lake shore. Skies will be mostly cloudy everywhere. Winds could gust above 20 mph overnight with low temperatures between 55 and 60 degrees.

We're still looking warm on Thursday. A little sunshine will mix in with clouds during the day. Blustery winds could gust up to near 30 mph at times. We should stay dry until Thursday night. High temperatures will top off in the low to mid-70s. Enjoy it, because it will not last!

Another round of rain arrives late Friday and lingers into the Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks dry. More rain showers are likely on Sunday. After a warm Friday (highs in the middle 70s), highs on Saturday and Sunday will most likely settle into the 50s. Early signs for Trick-or-treaters are looking COLD!

What To Expect:

  • Staying mild tonight
  • A few showers along the shoreline
  • Warm again on Thursday and Friday
  • Few more showers late Friday
  • Rain increases on Sunday
  • Temps crash early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday Night: Mostly Cloudy skies. Stray showers.| Low: 60º

Thursday: Warm & breezy. Slim shot for a shower.| High: 74º

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Few showers.| High: 77º

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Cooler.| High: 61º

Sunday: Rain increases. Getting cooler.| High: 54º

Monday: Few showers. Late day flakes. Getting cooler.| High: 54º

Halloween Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 43º

