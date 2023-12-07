FORECAST: Bright & breezy as we climb out of our early week chill

CLEVELAND — All of us are snowflake free Thursday with sun returning. That will warm us into the upper 40s! Friday we're in the 50s with a sun/c;loud mix. Clouds and rain return on Saturday but we will stay warm with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Wet, windy & wild weather returns for Sunday. Plan on consistent rain showers during the day with wind gusts to near 30 mph. Temperatures will fall out of the 50s early into the lower 40s by late afternoon.
What To Expect:
- Seasonably cool today
- Warmer Friday
- Rain returns late Saturday
- Rain, wind and cold Sunday
- A snowy Monday AM Rush!
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Seasonable with sunshine.| High: 46º
Friday: More clouds but warmer.| High: 55º
Saturday: A few rain showers. Mild.| High: 58º
Sunday: Rain likely. Windy. Falling temperatures. | High: 52º
Monday: Lake effect snow, cold. | High: 38º
