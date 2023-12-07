FORECAST: Bright & breezy as we climb out of our early week chill

CLEVELAND — All of us are snowflake free Thursday with sun returning. That will warm us into the upper 40s! Friday we're in the 50s with a sun/c;loud mix. Clouds and rain return on Saturday but we will stay warm with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Wet, windy & wild weather returns for Sunday. Plan on consistent rain showers during the day with wind gusts to near 30 mph. Temperatures will fall out of the 50s early into the lower 40s by late afternoon.

What To Expect:



Seasonably cool today

Warmer Friday

Rain returns late Saturday

Rain, wind and cold Sunday

A snowy Monday AM Rush!

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Seasonable with sunshine.| High: 46º

Friday: More clouds but warmer.| High: 55º

Saturday: A few rain showers. Mild.| High: 58º

Sunday: Rain likely. Windy. Falling temperatures. | High: 52º

Monday: Lake effect snow, cold. | High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter