CLEVELAND — Here it is... the payoff for the weekend summer sweatfest! We're getting a nice break from the heat & humidity with a gorgeous, sunny & 75 day to kick off the workweek. Enjoy it though... We're slowly climbing back into the 90s as the week rolls on. Closer to 80 Tuesday, middle 80s with a slim rain chance Wednesday then 90s both Thursday AND Friday.

The heat won't last into the weekend though. Our next strong cold front will drop us back into the 70s for the weekend. That does come with rain though. We'll keep an eye on timing and intensity for those storms. In the meantime, enjoy the weather we have now.

Have an awesome week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Incredibly sunny & comfortable

Enjoy the lower humidity

Slim shot at rain midweek

Heating up again late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Breezy and cooler. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Quiet and cool for June! | High: 78º

Wednesday: Lots of sun and heating up with limited rain chances. | High: 84º

Thursday: Lots of sun and heating up even more. | High: 91º

Friday: Hot & humid with pop-up t-storms likely. | High: 93º

