FORECAST: Bright & breezy today bringing much more seasonable temps back to Ohio

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT today with sunshine again and a gusty southwest wind. That means warmth. We're back in the 50s this afternoon before the clouds come back. Those clouds eventually lead to showers but not until late tonight. We'll keep isolated light rain showers around Saturday but we're far from a washout. Enjoy the 50s and a relatively quiet weekend. We're even warmer Sunday with 60s coming back Monday.
Next week looks WET...
What To Expect:
- Gusts to 30mph
- More "normal" Friday
- Slim rain chances this weekend
- Mild Monday
- Increasing rain chances next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Bright, breezy and milder. | High: 58º
Saturday: Isolated light rain showers, still mild.| High: 53º
Sunday: Cloudy but still mild. | High: 56º
Monday: Milder temps. PM showers. Windy.| High: 63º
Tuesday: Better chance for rain.| High: 56º
Wednesday: Rainy. Temps drop again.| High: 49º
