FORECAST: Bright & breezy today bringing much more seasonable temps back to Ohio

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT today with sunshine again and a gusty southwest wind. That means warmth. We're back in the 50s this afternoon before the clouds come back. Those clouds eventually lead to showers but not until late tonight. We'll keep isolated light rain showers around Saturday but we're far from a washout. Enjoy the 50s and a relatively quiet weekend. We're even warmer Sunday with 60s coming back Monday.

Next week looks WET...

What To Expect:



Gusts to 30mph

More "normal" Friday

Slim rain chances this weekend

Mild Monday

Increasing rain chances next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Bright, breezy and milder. | High: 58º

Saturday: Isolated light rain showers, still mild.| High: 53º

Sunday: Cloudy but still mild. | High: 56º

Monday: Milder temps. PM showers. Windy.| High: 63º

Tuesday: Better chance for rain.| High: 56º

Wednesday: Rainy. Temps drop again.| High: 49º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter