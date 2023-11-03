Watch Now
FORECAST: Bright & breezy today bringing much more seasonable temps back to Ohio

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:20 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 06:25:25-04

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT today with sunshine again and a gusty southwest wind. That means warmth. We're back in the 50s this afternoon before the clouds come back. Those clouds eventually lead to showers but not until late tonight. We'll keep isolated light rain showers around Saturday but we're far from a washout. Enjoy the 50s and a relatively quiet weekend. We're even warmer Sunday with 60s coming back Monday.

Next week looks WET...

What To Expect:

  • Gusts to 30mph
  • More "normal" Friday
  • Slim rain chances this weekend
  • Mild Monday
  • Increasing rain chances next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Bright, breezy and milder. | High: 58º

Saturday: Isolated light rain showers, still mild.| High: 53º

Sunday: Cloudy but still mild. | High: 56º

Monday: Milder temps. PM showers. Windy.| High: 63º

Tuesday: Better chance for rain.| High: 56º

Wednesday: Rainy. Temps drop again.| High: 49º

