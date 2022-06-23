Watch
FORECAST: Bright & breezy today with MUCH lower humidity

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jun 23, 2022
CLEVELAND — A cold front has moved south of the News5 viewing area. That means some relief from the 90 degree heat and the high humidity for a couple of days.

Outstanding weather is in store for Thursday. Expect bright sun all day and highs between 75 and 80 degrees.

Friday stays dry with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Hot weather returns Sunday with sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.
Another cold front may bring a few showers and storms Sunday pm followed by cooler temps early next week.

Enjoy the rest of your fantastic week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Humidity falling for Thursday
  • Briefly cooler Thursday
  • Hot again by Saturday
  • Few showers and storms Sunday PM

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Sun returns along with comfortable temps. | High: 77º

Friday: Bright & warm, seasonable! | High: 84º

Saturday: Sunny and hot! | High: 90º

Sunday: Few PM storms with cold front. Still warm. | High: 86º

