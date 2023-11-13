FORECAST: Bright & breezy with more cool-November air settling in

CLEVELAND — This week is looking GREAT. Let's hope it's not the calm before the storm though. The holiday travel season is coming up and with our pattern settling in like this, you know we'll have to pay for it eventually.

We're looking sunny, breezy and seasonable today. Seasonable is middle-50s. We're there today and again Wednesday. Tuesday won't be quite as mild thanks to a quick moving cold front but we're dry. dry and chilly with highs stuck near 50º. The rebound midweek continues late week. Enjoy it because that warming trend quickly shuts down with rain Friday and MUCH cooler air this weekend.

What To Expect:



Bright & breezy today

Cooler Tuesday, still bright though

More seasonable midweek

Rain returns Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: More sunshine, Breezy.| High: 55º

Tuesday: Still sunny but cooler.| High: 49º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. | High: 57º

Thursday: Beautiful November weather. | High: 62º

Friday: Scattered rain likely with cooler temps late.| High: 56º

