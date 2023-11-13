FORECAST: Bright & breezy with more cool-November air settling in

CLEVELAND — This week is looking GREAT. Let's hope it's not the calm before the storm though. The holiday travel season is coming up and with our pattern settling in like this, you know we'll have to pay for it eventually.
We're looking sunny, breezy and seasonable today. Seasonable is middle-50s. We're there today and again Wednesday. Tuesday won't be quite as mild thanks to a quick moving cold front but we're dry. dry and chilly with highs stuck near 50º. The rebound midweek continues late week. Enjoy it because that warming trend quickly shuts down with rain Friday and MUCH cooler air this weekend.
What To Expect:
- Bright & breezy today
- Cooler Tuesday, still bright though
- More seasonable midweek
- Rain returns Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: More sunshine, Breezy.| High: 55º
Tuesday: Still sunny but cooler.| High: 49º
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. | High: 57º
Thursday: Beautiful November weather. | High: 62º
Friday: Scattered rain likely with cooler temps late.| High: 56º
