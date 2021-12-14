FORECAST: Bright & mild today, wet & mild Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Get ready for another cold, frosty start to the day. We're actually colder than Monday morning with more frost. We can thank the lack of wind for that! That cold air has settled on the surface and we're cold!

Today's sun is helping a TON. We're thawing out and jumping back to near 50º this afternoon. Enjoy the sun, it doesn't last. Clouds filtering back into our sky this afternoon/evening and thickening overnight will lead to rain tomorrow. Rain, and even milder air.

We'll bring a few showers into Ohio Wednesday. Look for highs in the middle 50s Wednesday and into the lower 60s Thursday. High temperature records this week are in the middle/upper 60s, we'll get close but shouldn't break any. Too much rain and clouds in the forecast Thursday to get warm enough. Especially the farther south you are. Plan on more rain for Akron and south.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Bright but frosty start to the day

Much calmer afternoon

clouds gradually rolling in

Wet and warmer Wednesday

60 again on Thursday, more rain

Windy & much colder Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slim shot at rain late. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a few rain showers.. | High: 54º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy & warmer with better rain chances. | High: 61º

Friday: Cloudy & colder with isolated rain/snow showers. | High: 42º

Saturday: Rain/snow mix for some, cold. | High: 39º

Sunday: Lake effect snow/rain possible. | High: 36º

