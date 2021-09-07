FORECAST: Bright sun, hot temps and gusty winds

CLEVELAND — Looking like summer still after Labor Day. Temps soaring QUICKLY into the mid-80s after a crisp start. Going from 50s to 80s today... then stuck in the 70s the rest of the week. That's all after tonight's cold front. Plan on thunderstorms after sunset.

They should be fading overnight as they roll in. Still can't rule out some downpours and gusty winds along with occasional lightning. The best shot for strong storms will be early Wednesday as the front starts to push east and out of Ohio. Plan on a better chance of downpours and strong winds during the Wednesday morning drive. Those storms slide out by midday with cooler, more comfortable air settling in after.

Mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s the rest of the work week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Here comes the heat

Bright & breezy today

Storms likely overnight into Wednesday

Cooler/calmer the rest of the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny & hot with gusts to 30mph. Storms likely tonight. | High: 85º

Wednesday: Storms likely early., drying out midday. | High: 77º

Thursday: A few clouds with isolated showers. | High: 72º

Friday: Sunny & mild.| High: 73º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warm. | High: 79º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 82º

