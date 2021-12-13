FORECAST: Bright sunshine and mild temps

CLEVELAND — Looking GORGEOUS today. Temps back near 50º with a TON of sunshine. Enjoy it!
Tuesday will be nice again with a few more clouds but still dry with only a slim shot at rain late. Like, overnight into Wednesday, "late!"
Mild air once again returns by the middle of the week. We'll bring a few showers into Ohio Wednesday. Look for highs near 60 Wednesday and into the 60s near record high territory by Thursday. It looks like another round of widespread rain and gusty winds could roll in by Thursday...stay tuned!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Dry, bright and mild Monday
- Few more clouds Tuesday, still nice
- Wet and warmer later in the week
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny. Nice day. | High: 51º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slim shot at rain late. | High: 50º
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a few rain showers.. | High: 58º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy & warmer with better rain chances. | High: 61º
