FORECAST: Bright sunshine and mild temps

CLEVELAND — Looking GORGEOUS today. Temps back near 50º with a TON of sunshine. Enjoy it!

Tuesday will be nice again with a few more clouds but still dry with only a slim shot at rain late. Like, overnight into Wednesday, "late!"

Mild air once again returns by the middle of the week. We'll bring a few showers into Ohio Wednesday. Look for highs near 60 Wednesday and into the 60s near record high territory by Thursday. It looks like another round of widespread rain and gusty winds could roll in by Thursday...stay tuned!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Dry, bright and mild Monday

Few more clouds Tuesday, still nice

Wet and warmer later in the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny. Nice day. | High: 51º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slim shot at rain late. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a few rain showers.. | High: 58º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy & warmer with better rain chances. | High: 61º

