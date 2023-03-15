Watch Now
FORECAST: Bright sunshine helping temps rebound to March standards

Posted at 5:53 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 05:53:10-04

CLEVELAND — We're looking MUCH more seasonable Wednesday with lower & mid-40s for afternoon highs and 50s both Thursday and Friday. Don't relax too much though, 30s return this weekend!

St. Patrick's Day is looking warm but it's also looking wet. Plan on scattered rain showers through the day.

What To Expect:

  • Seasonable Wednesday
  • Much warmer Thursday
  • Warm & wet St. Patrick's Day

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Sunshine returns.| High: 43º

Thursday: More clouds. Warmer.| High: 58º

St. Patrick's Day: Wet & windy.| High: 53º

Saturday: Snow showers possible. Colder.| High: 32º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Still Cold.| High: 35º

Monday: More sunshine. Not as cold.| High: 43º

