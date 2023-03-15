FORECAST: Bright sunshine helping temps rebound to March standards

CLEVELAND — We're looking MUCH more seasonable Wednesday with lower & mid-40s for afternoon highs and 50s both Thursday and Friday. Don't relax too much though, 30s return this weekend!
St. Patrick's Day is looking warm but it's also looking wet. Plan on scattered rain showers through the day.
What To Expect:
- Seasonable Wednesday
- Much warmer Thursday
- Warm & wet St. Patrick's Day
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Sunshine returns.| High: 43º
Thursday: More clouds. Warmer.| High: 58º
St. Patrick's Day: Wet & windy.| High: 53º
Saturday: Snow showers possible. Colder.| High: 32º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Still Cold.| High: 35º
Monday: More sunshine. Not as cold.| High: 43º
