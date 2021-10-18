Watch
FORECAST: Bright sunshine helping us rebound

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:40 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 05:40:31-04

CLEVELAND — We need some sunshine after a chilly, unsettled weekend. We're getting that sunshine. Should look incredible with bright sunshine today as temps slowly rebound from a chilly morning. We're looking at about 60º for a high. Tomorrow we're looking at closer to 70º thanks to a breezy southwest wind. That should make Tuesday the "Pick Day of the Week"

Enjoy it because rain returns Thursday and even chillier air settles in for the weekend. Lows in the 30s inland off the lake!

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Much brighter Monday and Tuesday
  • Chilly mornings, nice afternoons
  • Rain returning Thursday
  • Even cooler this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Drying out and still cool. Lots of sunshine. High: 60º

Tuesday: Lovely and milder. High: 70º

Wednesday: More clouds but staying dry and warmer. High: 72º

Thursday: Scattered rain, gusty. | High: 67º

