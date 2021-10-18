FORECAST: Bright sunshine helping us rebound

CLEVELAND — We need some sunshine after a chilly, unsettled weekend. We're getting that sunshine. Should look incredible with bright sunshine today as temps slowly rebound from a chilly morning. We're looking at about 60º for a high. Tomorrow we're looking at closer to 70º thanks to a breezy southwest wind. That should make Tuesday the "Pick Day of the Week"
Enjoy it because rain returns Thursday and even chillier air settles in for the weekend. Lows in the 30s inland off the lake!
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Much brighter Monday and Tuesday
- Chilly mornings, nice afternoons
- Rain returning Thursday
- Even cooler this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Drying out and still cool. Lots of sunshine. High: 60º
Tuesday: Lovely and milder. High: 70º
Wednesday: More clouds but staying dry and warmer. High: 72º
Thursday: Scattered rain, gusty. | High: 67º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter