FORECAST: Bright sunshine helping us rebound

CLEVELAND — We need some sunshine after a chilly, unsettled weekend. We're getting that sunshine. Should look incredible with bright sunshine today as temps slowly rebound from a chilly morning. We're looking at about 60º for a high. Tomorrow we're looking at closer to 70º thanks to a breezy southwest wind. That should make Tuesday the "Pick Day of the Week"

Enjoy it because rain returns Thursday and even chillier air settles in for the weekend. Lows in the 30s inland off the lake!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Much brighter Monday and Tuesday

Chilly mornings, nice afternoons

Rain returning Thursday

Even cooler this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Drying out and still cool. Lots of sunshine. High: 60º

Tuesday: Lovely and milder. High: 70º

Wednesday: More clouds but staying dry and warmer. High: 72º

Thursday: Scattered rain, gusty. | High: 67º

