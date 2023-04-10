FORECAST: Bright & warm Dyngus Day

CLEVELAND — Looking absolutely incredible this week! No rain until the weekend and no real cloud cover either. We're looking at a few clouds late today but that's it. We're bright and warm all week!
What To Expect:
- Sunny & warm
- Even warmer Tuesday
- Even warmer Wednesday
- Even warmer Thursday
- Warmest Friday!
- No rain until the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Bright & warm with late day clouds. | High: 65º
Tuesday: Bright, breezy & warmer. | High: 70º
Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 72º
Thursday: Dry and warmer. | High: 75º
Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 77º
Saturday: Few showers but still VERY warm. | High: 74º
Sunday: Better shot at rain and much cooler. | High: 67º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter