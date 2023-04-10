FORECAST: Bright & warm Dyngus Day

CLEVELAND — Looking absolutely incredible this week! No rain until the weekend and no real cloud cover either. We're looking at a few clouds late today but that's it. We're bright and warm all week!

What To Expect:



Sunny & warm

Even warmer Tuesday

Even warmer Wednesday

Even warmer Thursday

Warmest Friday!

No rain until the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Bright & warm with late day clouds. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Bright, breezy & warmer. | High: 70º

Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 72º

Thursday: Dry and warmer. | High: 75º

Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 77º

Saturday: Few showers but still VERY warm. | High: 74º

Sunday: Better shot at rain and much cooler. | High: 67º

