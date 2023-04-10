Watch Now
FORECAST: Bright & warm Dyngus Day

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:24 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 05:25:18-04

CLEVELAND — Looking absolutely incredible this week! No rain until the weekend and no real cloud cover either. We're looking at a few clouds late today but that's it. We're bright and warm all week!

What To Expect:

  • Sunny & warm
  • Even warmer Tuesday
  • Even warmer Wednesday
  • Even warmer Thursday
  • Warmest Friday!
  • No rain until the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Bright & warm with late day clouds. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Bright, breezy & warmer. | High: 70º

Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 72º

Thursday: Dry and warmer. | High: 75º

Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 77º

Saturday: Few showers but still VERY warm. | High: 74º

Sunday: Better shot at rain and much cooler. | High: 67º

