FORECAST: Bright & warmer but windy before Friday's BRUTAL cold takes over

CLEVELAND — With sunshine continuing on Thursday, it looks like all Northern Ohio Groundhogs will see their shadows! Temperatures will moderate a bit by Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Then, another shot of arctic air will dive into Northern Ohio for Friday and Saturday. Friday's highs will hang in the teens. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will settle into the single digits with wind chills below zero!

What To Expect:

Early sunshine for Groundhog's Day

Warmer Thursday as well: near 40

Back to bitter cold Friday & Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Sunny & mild but gusty... clouds return late with overnight snow.| High: 38º

Friday: Brutal cold & windy with lake effect snow. | High: 13º (wind chills below 0º)

Saturday: Not as cold. Looking dry. | High: 34º

Sunday: Warming up. Still cloudy. | High: 44º

