FORECAST: Brighter but temps still struggle

CLEVELAND — February begins with cold sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

With sunshine continuing on Thursday, it looks like all Northern Ohio Groundhogs will see their shadows! Temperatures will moderate a bit by Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Then, another shot of arctic air will dive into Northern Ohio for Friday and Saturday. Friday's highs will hang in the teens. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will settle into the single digits with wind chills below zero!

What To Expect:

Slow rebound midweek

Early sunshine for Groundhog's Day

Warmer Thursday as well: near 40

Back to bitter cold Friday & Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Cold & dry. | High: 26º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.| High: 38º

Friday: Strong winds fueling lake effect snow along with dropping temps. | High: 16º

Saturday: Still cold. Looking dry. | High: 33º

Sunday: Warming up. Still cloudy. | High: 43º

