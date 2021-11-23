FORECAST: Brighter but temps still struggling

CLEVELAND — Making travel plans this week? I think Mother Nature will cooperate but you'll have to do a little planning.
The wind has shut down but the cold doesn't fade... We're stuck in the 30s again Tuesday. Thankfully wind will be MUCH calmer.
We warm it up Wednesday with highs near 50 and some sun. It doesn't last though. Wednesday is the "Pick Day" of the week. Especially for travel. We're soaked Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Plan on gusty wind and scattered rain showers. It's all followed by much colder air. Again. We're in the 30s heading into the big shopping weekend. May even work some Lake Effect snow in.
Have a great holiday week and travel safely!
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Cold again Tuesday but with less wind
- Warmer Wednesday
- Rain for Thanksgiving)
- Colder again Friday with a Lake Effect mix
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Lake effect ending early. Chilly. | High: 37º
Wednesday: Warmer & drier for a big travel day. | High: 50º
Thursday: Rain likely. | High: 46º
Friday: Morning snow showers. | High: 34º
