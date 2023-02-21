FORECAST: Brighter but windy & cool today

CLEVELAND — Dodging a couple light showers this morning as temps warm through the 30s. We'll hit the middle 40s by midday but that's as warm as we can get today. Gusty northwest winds will actually drop our temps this afternoon back into the 30s. Keep the jackets even though we're getting brighter through the afternoon.

Plan on scattered rain Wednesday. Starting early. That means ice *could be a concern for the AM commute... get up early Wednesday morning to prepare for it.

We'll hold the 30s most of the morning before jumping into the 40s during the afternoon. May even jump into the 50s overnight and 60s by Thursday afternoon. Big time warmth... followed by a big time drop! May even work in some lake effect snow Friday.

What To Expect:

Light morning showers

Afternoon sun, windy though

More rain Wed/Thursday

Much warmer Thursday

Much colder Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Isolated AM showers. PM sunshine. Windy. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Rain(mix) early. Steady rain likely late PM. | High: 45º

Thursday: Rain likely. Very warm again! A three-peat. | High: 65º

Friday: Temps fall. Few snow showers. Windy.| High: 28º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Not as cold.| High: 42º

