Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Broken lake effect snow and frigid temps

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:38 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 05:38:14-05

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties

Heavy lake effect snow overnight in Ashtabula has dropped 6-10" of snow. Be patient with crews at they clear the roads. The heaviest snow is over for Ashtabula County though. That snow band has shifted south through Lake, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties.
Cleveland and surrounding areas should plan on a couple inches on the ground during the morning drive. That will impact the drive to work/school. Things settle through the day with less snow by midday but I'm still tracking a brief burst of snow sliding east from Lake Michigan. That could slicken the roads for the afternoon drive in spots.

Friday's Lake effect snow is limited to far northern Ashtabula.

Even colder air will drop in for the end of the work week through next weekend. Look for high temperatures in the lower 30s beginning Friday with overnight lows by Saturday morning in the teens!

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

  • Winter coats needed all week long
  • Broken lake effect snow
  • Drying out late week
  • Even colder by the weekend
  • Single digit wind chills by Friday into Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Cold with broken lake effect snow.| High: 37º

Friday: Even colder. | High: 32º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 31º

Sunday: Staying cold with a weak clipper rolling through.| High: 30º

Monday: More sunshine, not as frigid. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 48º

Our sister station WBKW has an early projected forecast.

Buffalo Bills Wednesday morning gameday forecast update

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018