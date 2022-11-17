FORECAST: Broken lake effect snow and frigid temps

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties
Heavy lake effect snow overnight in Ashtabula has dropped 6-10" of snow. Be patient with crews at they clear the roads. The heaviest snow is over for Ashtabula County though. That snow band has shifted south through Lake, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties.
Cleveland and surrounding areas should plan on a couple inches on the ground during the morning drive. That will impact the drive to work/school. Things settle through the day with less snow by midday but I'm still tracking a brief burst of snow sliding east from Lake Michigan. That could slicken the roads for the afternoon drive in spots.
Friday's Lake effect snow is limited to far northern Ashtabula.
Even colder air will drop in for the end of the work week through next weekend. Look for high temperatures in the lower 30s beginning Friday with overnight lows by Saturday morning in the teens!
Stay warm everyone.
What To Expect:
- Winter coats needed all week long
- Broken lake effect snow
- Drying out late week
- Even colder by the weekend
- Single digit wind chills by Friday into Saturday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Cold with broken lake effect snow.| High: 37º
Friday: Even colder. | High: 32º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 31º
Sunday: Staying cold with a weak clipper rolling through.| High: 30º
Monday: More sunshine, not as frigid. | High: 42º
Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 48º
