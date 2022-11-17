FORECAST: Broken lake effect snow and frigid temps

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties

Heavy lake effect snow overnight in Ashtabula has dropped 6-10" of snow. Be patient with crews at they clear the roads. The heaviest snow is over for Ashtabula County though. That snow band has shifted south through Lake, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties.

Cleveland and surrounding areas should plan on a couple inches on the ground during the morning drive. That will impact the drive to work/school. Things settle through the day with less snow by midday but I'm still tracking a brief burst of snow sliding east from Lake Michigan. That could slicken the roads for the afternoon drive in spots.

Friday's Lake effect snow is limited to far northern Ashtabula.

Even colder air will drop in for the end of the work week through next weekend. Look for high temperatures in the lower 30s beginning Friday with overnight lows by Saturday morning in the teens!

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

Winter coats needed all week long

Broken lake effect snow

Drying out late week

Even colder by the weekend

Single digit wind chills by Friday into Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Cold with broken lake effect snow.| High: 37º

Friday: Even colder. | High: 32º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 31º

Sunday: Staying cold with a weak clipper rolling through.| High: 30º

Monday: More sunshine, not as frigid. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 48º

Our sister station WBKW has an early projected forecast.

Buffalo Bills Wednesday morning gameday forecast update

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: