FORECAST: Brutal cold followed by more snow today

CLEVELAND — WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Northern Ohio thru 11 am. Temps have dipped to near zero degrees with many spots below zero. Winds between 5 & 10 mph will keep wind chills in the -10 to -20 degree range as we head out this morning. Watch for Frost Bite!

Another fast moving Alberta Clipper will slide through the area Thursday afternoon thru Friday morning. A few snow showers will arrive from the west as early as this afternoon with less than 1" of snow possible through the PM rush. Isolated reports of 2" possible but not many.

Scattered light snow will continue tonight and Friday morning as the storm system rushes thru. I expect an inch maybe 2 of total snow accumulation with this system.

Temps hold near 20 tonight and drop into the teens through Friday afternoon. Get ready for more cold.

Behind the clipper, more Arctic Air arrives. Highs on Saturday will struggle back into the middle teens. Keep the layers handy and give yourself PLENTY of time to get from point A to B. Roads will have ice on them and temps will stay frigid most of the week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Wind Chill Advisory this morning

Wind chills to -20

Light after

Another cold blast for the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Brief jump in temps as snow rolls in. | High: 26º

Friday: Snow wending early as temps take another dive. | High: 18º

Saturday: Some sun. Very cold! | High: 14º

Sunday: Some sunshine. Dry. | High: 25º

Monday: Partly sunny. Slightly Warmer. | High: 32º

Tuesday: Cloud/sun mix. Mild. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Scattered rain/snow showers. Cloudy. | High: 41º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: