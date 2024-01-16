Watch Now
FORECAST: Brutal cold not budging for another several days

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 05:58:57-05

CLEVELAND — Light snow slowly tapering off this morning with more cold on the way. Plan on minor accumulations and potentially slick roads for the commute. Other than some lake effect snow along the north coast in Lake and Ashtabula County. The heaviest snow should still stay outside of Ohio today.

On the other hand... the cold is hanging tough right here. We're stuck in the teens today, and most of tomorrow. There is still a wind chill advisory in effect for ALL of the News 5 Cleveland viewing area. Chills near 0º today before dropping to as low as 20 BELOW ZERO at times!

Sun comes back Wednesday helping us hit the lower 20s but chills stay cold. We're not expected to make it back above 32º until early next week. Plan for the cold and another couple shots at snow as we wrap up the week. Areas north of Akron could see 1" to 3" Thursday with Lake Effect Squalls Friday into Saturday.

What To Expect:

  • Arctic cold lingers
  • Light Tues AM Snow
  • Snow north Thursday
  • Lake Effect Squalls Friday
  • Thawing out next week

Daily Breakdown

Tuesday: Light morning snow. Very cold.| High: 14º

Wednesday: Still cold but brighter.| High: 22º

Thursday: Accumulating snow likely, best shot north.| High: 25º

Friday: Lake effect snow squalls.| High: 24º

Saturday: Lake effect tapering off.| High: 22º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Dry & Cold.| High: 24º

