FORECAST: Brutal cold not budging for another several days

CLEVELAND — Light snow slowly tapering off this morning with more cold on the way. Plan on minor accumulations and potentially slick roads for the commute. Other than some lake effect snow along the north coast in Lake and Ashtabula County. The heaviest snow should still stay outside of Ohio today.
On the other hand... the cold is hanging tough right here. We're stuck in the teens today, and most of tomorrow. There is still a wind chill advisory in effect for ALL of the News 5 Cleveland viewing area. Chills near 0º today before dropping to as low as 20 BELOW ZERO at times!
Sun comes back Wednesday helping us hit the lower 20s but chills stay cold. We're not expected to make it back above 32º until early next week. Plan for the cold and another couple shots at snow as we wrap up the week. Areas north of Akron could see 1" to 3" Thursday with Lake Effect Squalls Friday into Saturday.
What To Expect:
- Arctic cold lingers
- Light Tues AM Snow
- Snow north Thursday
- Lake Effect Squalls Friday
- Thawing out next week
Daily Breakdown
Tuesday: Light morning snow. Very cold.| High: 14º
Wednesday: Still cold but brighter.| High: 22º
Thursday: Accumulating snow likely, best shot north.| High: 25º
Friday: Lake effect snow squalls.| High: 24º
Saturday: Lake effect tapering off.| High: 22º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Dry & Cold.| High: 24º
