FORECAST: Brutal wind & cold wrapping up the work week

CLEVELAND — By sunrise, lows temperatures will be in the lower and middle teens with wind chill readings near zero or slightly below zero! Grab your warmest coat.

Friday's high temperatures will hang in the teens with wind chills again below zero at times during the day. We will see a few peeks of sun. A few lake effect bands of very fine sugary snow will be possible across the snow belt. An inch or 2 of accumulation is possible. We could also see a few snow flakes outside of the snowbelt here and there during the day.

By Saturday morning, low temperatures will settle into the single digits with wind chills below zero!

But the arctic air makes a quick retreat. By Saturday, high temperatures reach back up into the middle 30s. We are in the 40s on Sunday. And get ready for some 50 degree highs by the middle of next week!

What To Expect:

Friday highs in the teens

Wind chills below zero at times Friday thru Saturday AM

Seasonable Saturday

Much warmer by next week



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Brutal cold & windy with lake effect snow. | High: 14º (wind chills below 0º)

Saturday: Not as cold. Looking dry. | High: 35º

Sunday: Warming up. Still cloudy. | High: 43º

Monday: Not too cold. Isolated. | High: 43º

Tuesday: Very mild with a few showers! | High: 51º

