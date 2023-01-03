Watch Now
FORECAST: Buckets of rain surrounding near record warmth

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:45 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 05:45:10-05

CLEVELAND — SOAKED. We're soaked today with bursts of heavy rain embedded with a few rumbles of thunder. Plan on for rain along with much warmer temps. Breaks in the rain will be just enough to help us jump into the lower 60s. That's warm enough to test records for January 3rd.

We're warm Wednesday but I'm still tracking rain. Potentially heavy rain again. Plan on near 60º with scattered t-showers along a cold front. That cold front is bringing January back to January... 30s and snow by Friday and into the weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Widespread rain, heavy at times
  • Testing records today
  • Scattered rain Wednesday
  • Much colder end to the week
  • Snow possible Fri/Sat

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Heavy rain. Thunder possible. Warm! | High: 62º

Wednesday: Warm with scattered rain. | High: 60º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mix possible. Colder. | High: 42º

Friday: Few Flakes. Cold. | High: 37º

Saturday: Scattered snow likely. | High: 36º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 35º

