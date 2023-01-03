FORECAST: Buckets of rain surrounding near record warmth

CLEVELAND — SOAKED. We're soaked today with bursts of heavy rain embedded with a few rumbles of thunder. Plan on for rain along with much warmer temps. Breaks in the rain will be just enough to help us jump into the lower 60s. That's warm enough to test records for January 3rd.
We're warm Wednesday but I'm still tracking rain. Potentially heavy rain again. Plan on near 60º with scattered t-showers along a cold front. That cold front is bringing January back to January... 30s and snow by Friday and into the weekend.
What To Expect:
- Widespread rain, heavy at times
- Testing records today
- Scattered rain Wednesday
- Much colder end to the week
- Snow possible Fri/Sat
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Heavy rain. Thunder possible. Warm! | High: 62º
Wednesday: Warm with scattered rain. | High: 60º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mix possible. Colder. | High: 42º
Friday: Few Flakes. Cold. | High: 37º
Saturday: Scattered snow likely. | High: 36º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 35º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter