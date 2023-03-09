FORECAST: Chilled again today before Friday's snow storm

CLEVELAND — Thursday looks dry with lots of high cloudiness filtering the sunshine. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s.
A Winter Storm will take aim at Ohio for Friday. Latest computer guidance suggests the main precipitation type will be snow for counties closest to the Lake Erie shore with perhaps enough to shovel by late Friday night and early Saturday. Farther south, some rain could mix in and lower snow totals quite a bit. Details are still to be determined. But, for a change, Winter will visit us as early as Friday!
What To Expect:
- Staying dry thru Thursday
- March feeling like Jan/Feb
- Heavy snow likely Friday/Saturday
- Another round of snow Sunday/Monday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Below average.| High: 39º
Friday: Heavy snow with a rain mixing in at times. 1-4 inches of snow possible.| High: 34º
Saturday: Snow ending early.| High: 32º
Sunday: Scattered late afternoon snow. Chilly.| High: 38º
