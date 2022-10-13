FORECAST: Chilly air settling in

CLEVELAND — The heavy rain and thunderstorms are gone. Just in time for our Thursday. Plan on isolated showers around midday but we should be drying out today. May even clear out a bit this afternoon with some sun.

That sun won't help temps much. We're stuck in the 50s the rest of the day. Tonight we drop even cooler. Most spots in the 30s with frost likely away from Lake Erie. Sunshine Friday should help a nice rebound back into the middle 50s. We're staying breezy into the weekend with another shot at rain early Saturday. After that, we're dry. Cool, but dry the rest of the weekend.

We'll call it "cool" this weekend because next week we're down-right "cold" with highs in the 40s, lows near freezing and rain/snow likely. Lake effect will be the story Monday & Tuesday.

What To Expect:

Soggy through midday

Breezy & cooler today

Cold tonight with sun Friday

Cool weekend

Cold next week!



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Soggy start but we dry out with a gusty, cool afternoon.| High: 55º

Friday: More sunshine but still cool.| High: 56º

Saturday: Few showers early, not as cool.| High: 60º

Sunday: Partly cloudy.| High: 57º

Monday: Scattered lake effect rain showers. Windy.| High: 48º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect rain (Wet snow flakes). Windy!| High: 45º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: