FORECAST: Chilly but quiet

CLEVELAND — Expect dry weather for the rest of the work week with slowly warming temperatures. Sunshine will be the rule on Wednesday with quieter winds. You will need a coat as temperatures will stay stuck in the 30s and low 40s during the day.

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night. We should see 20 to 40 shooting stars per hour outside of our big city lights. The weather cooperates with clear skies all night long. You will, once again, need a winter coat with low temperatures in the 20s.

More sunshine is expected Thursday with milder highs in the 40s. We'll get closer to 50 Friday thru most of the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances could return by Sunday and Monday.

What To Expect:

Colder afternoon

Highs in the 30s for most

Much milder late week

Several dry days ahead

System to watch this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: More sunshine. Colder. | High: 40º

Thursday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 47º

Friday: Sunny & a bit warmer. | High: 52º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 52º

Sunday: Showers possible. | High: 50º

