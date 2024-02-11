FORECAST: Chilly but quiet Sunday

CLEVELAND — As we head into the day on Sunday, temperatures will be much colder, but where we should be for the middle of February, as highs top off in the upper 30s along the lakeshore and lower to mid-40s inland. Skies will feature more clouds, but some sunshine will be had across the region.

A new system takes aim at our area early next week. Monday looks to start off dry, with increased precip chances throughout the end of the day through Tuesday morning. The worst of the storm stays south of Cleveland, but accumulating snow is still possible in our viewing area. This is most likely in our southern communities (Akron to Wooster and points south). Exact snowfall totals are still a bit in question, but it appears the highest totals will be in central eastern Ohio into PA as well. Stay tuned for more details!

Valentine's Day looks mainly dry and seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Our next shot at precip will be on Thursday and again on Friday into Saturday, with a wintry mix on Friday changing to a shot at a few snow showers on Saturday.

What To Expect:

Mostly cloudy skies stick around

Colder, more seasonable next week

Watching the next system carefully

Daily Breakdown

Sunday: Partly sunny. | High: 39º

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM snow, mainly in southern counties. | High: 39º

Tuesday: Early snow showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 38º

St. Valentine's Day: Partly cloudy. Stray flake. Chilly. | High: 37º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Touch warmer. | High: 41º

Friday: Wintry mix. Colder. | High: 36º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter