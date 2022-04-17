FORECAST: Chilly Easter Sunday

CLEVELAND — It was a very cold start to your Easter! There were even a few flakes flying overnight. Snow is coming to an end and the rest of Easter looks dry - but chilly!! Highs will only climb up to the 40s for that egg hunt!
The beginning of next weeks looks chilly with a rain/snow mix possible. Wet accumulation is possible and the roads could be become slick for the Monday evening drive and early on Tuesday. The reward is at the end of the week when we could see the 70s by next weekend!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- A Chilly Easter Weekend with highs in the 40s
- A few snowflakes Easter morning to NE
- Ample sunshine Easter afternoon
- More wintry weather ahead
- Wet accumulation possible
- Warming soon!
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Colder. Partly cloudy. Quick AM snow flakes then sun.| High: 40º
Monday: Rain and snow likely with wet accumulation possible. | High: 40º
Tuesday: Snow & rain lingers. Minor accumulation. | High: 44º
Wednesday: Briefly dry. Milder. Night rain. | High: 53º
Thursday: Even warmer with more rain. | High: 65º
