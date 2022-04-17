FORECAST: Chilly Easter Sunday

CLEVELAND — It was a very cold start to your Easter! There were even a few flakes flying overnight. Snow is coming to an end and the rest of Easter looks dry - but chilly!! Highs will only climb up to the 40s for that egg hunt!

The beginning of next weeks looks chilly with a rain/snow mix possible. Wet accumulation is possible and the roads could be become slick for the Monday evening drive and early on Tuesday. The reward is at the end of the week when we could see the 70s by next weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINES

A Chilly Easter Weekend with highs in the 40s

A few snowflakes Easter morning to NE

Ample sunshine Easter afternoon

More wintry weather ahead

Wet accumulation possible

Warming soon!

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Colder. Partly cloudy. Quick AM snow flakes then sun.| High: 40º

Monday: Rain and snow likely with wet accumulation possible. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Snow & rain lingers. Minor accumulation. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Briefly dry. Milder. Night rain. | High: 53º

Thursday: Even warmer with more rain. | High: 65º

