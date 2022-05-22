FORECAST: Chilly for May

CLEVELAND — A slow-moving cold front that brought severe weather to NE Ohio is still slowly moving through the region. It will be much cooler all day on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s, but most of the day will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and dropping into the 40s by Monday morning.

Showers linger Sunday morning. Marathon Runners can expect a few showers Sunday morning with temperatures falling. A few thunderstorms will be possible by the late morning to early afternoon in our eastern communities. Drier air should works its way in by Sunday afternoon. The Akron/Canton/Mansfield areas should hold on to milder temperatures a bit longer, but it will be considerably cooler than Saturday. Grab the Spring jacket!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Watch for some flooded roads

Temps much cooler Sunday

Drying out Sunday afternoon

Cool and dry for Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers early. Cooler. Falling temps during the afternoon. Drying out by afternoon.| Morning High: 67º falling to around 60º by 4pm

Monday: Much Cooler & drier. | High: 59º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, seasonable.| High: 73º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: