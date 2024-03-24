FORECAST: Chilly for now, but get ready for a big warm-up

CLEVELAND — Brrr!! It is very cold out the door this morning. Temps fell into the low and mid-20s overnight. We need to keep the jackets handy, but grab the shades too! It will be very bright all day, making it look warmer than it will be. While temps moderate slightly on Sunday, we remain below average with highs in the 40s until Monday. That's when temps soar into the 60s!

Rain will return to the area by Tuesday and early Wednesday, with a drop in temps. It will be seasonable by midweek with temperatures around 50 degrees.

What To Expect:



Frigid start to the day

Cool, sunshine Sunday

Below average temps

Big warm-up on Monday

Rain returns on Tuesday

Sunday: More sunshine, still chilly though. | High: 41º

Monday: Much warmer. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Rain likely. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Best chance early for rain. Bit cooler. | High: 48º

