FORECAST: Chilly rain followed by weekend snow

CLEVELAND — Winter will make its return this weekend across Northern Ohio.

Friday looks cloudy all day with scattered rain showers likely...especially during the afternoon and evening. Grab the umbrellas and spring jackets. We'll be in the 30s Friday evening as well.

Saturday brings even chillier weather. Scattered rain will mix with wet snow at times as highs hover near 40 degrees.

Lake effect snow is possible on Sunday with accumulations possible. Most of the area will see about 1'' inch of snow, but the snowbelt could see higher amounts around 2" - 4''.

FORECAST HEADLINES

A chilly, wet Friday

Colder Saturday with a rain/snow mix possible

Lake effect snow Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Cool with more rain. | High: 42º

Saturday: Scattered rain mixing with snow. Chilly. | High: 37º

Sunday: Even colder with lake effect snow. | High: 34º

