FORECAST: Chilly rain for now but our first flakes aren't too far away

CLEVELAND — Here comes a taste of winter! Temps are going to be CHILLY with highs in the 40s (maybe 30s Tuesday) along with winds. That means wind chills we be even lower. Yikes! Freezing temps at night with freeze warnings in effect. Bring in your delicate plants or cover them up. We thaw out late week with mornings back above freezing.

In the meantime, plan on the chill and wet roads. As nighttime temps dip, bridges may get a bit slick. Ground temps are warm but air under bridges cools the pavement more. So be safe at night and during the early morning hours.

As far as accumulations are concerned, the best shot is Wednesday morning. A weak clipper heading our way will bring rain and wet snowflakes.

After Wednesday, we rebound. Looking for temps in the 50s with sun closer to the weekend.

What To Expect:



Steady rain tapering off

Chilly air settling in

Mix possible tonight

Clipper Tues night (mix)

Lake effect Wednesday (accums possible east)

Clearing/warming late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Steady rain ending with dropping temps.| High: 44º

Halloween: Isolated lake effect mix early then a clipper (mix) late.| High: 40º

Wednesday: Lake effect rain & snow. | High: 42º

Thursday: More sunshine but still chilly. | High: 49º

Friday: Brighter and much warmer. | High: 55º

Saturday: Looking GREAT with more clouds late.| High: 59º

