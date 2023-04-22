FORECAST: Chilly Rainy Saturday

CLEVELAND — Say "Good-bye" to the warm, Summer-like weather for a while.

An area of low pressure slid northeast over Ohio overnight bringing steady, moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals have exceed an inch for many of us over the last day. Widespread rain will fade away by the late morning and early afternoon. We will see a few hours of dry time before another little wave of low pressure will stir up a few additional thundershowers by the mid afternoon into the early evening.

It will be chilly all weekend. Expect highs during the day in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A few light, isolated showers are possible on Sunday and potentially part of Monday too! Plus, we're even cooler. I'm talking 40s Sunday AND Monday.

What To Expect:

Several dry hours Saturday

Scattered t'showers by Saturday afternoon/evening

Much cooler weekend

Isolated Sunday showers

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Early showers. Some dry time. Few late day storms. | High: 56º

Sunday: Isolated light rain. Chilly. | High: 49º

Monday: Drying out. partly cloudy. Still cold. | High: 49º

Tuesday: Dry but chilly. | High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter