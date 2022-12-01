FORECAST: Chilly sunshine

CLEVELAND — A strong cold front has moved off to our east, allowing arctic air to spill into Northern Ohio. Winds have calmed a bit, but it will still be blustery with gusts around 20 mph this morning. Those wind chills in the teens will require you to grab a warm coat!!

Cold air will linger into the day on Thursday, as highs only top off in the mid to upper 30s. Lake effect snow showers will be possible during the morning, otherwise we will see drier conditions for the day on Thursday. Sunshine should return by Thursday afternoon.

Warmer air filters back in for the day on Friday, as highs will top off around 50, under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will begin to return by Friday night and into Saturday, with highs into the lower 50s. Colder will make a comeback on Sunday into the start of the new work week.

What To Expect:

Lake Effect Snow Showers in the snowbelt early Thursday

A chilly Thursday with morning flurries

Warmer Air Returns Friday & Saturday

More rain & wind Saturday as well



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: AM Lake Effect Snow. Colder. | High: 37º

Friday: Some Sunshine. Warmer. Windy. | High: 50º

Saturday: Early showers. Some PM sunshine. Windy. Falling temps.| High: 54º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 43º

Monday: Showers Possible. Not as Chilly.| High: 49º

