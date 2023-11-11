Watch Now
FORECAST: Chilly Veterans Day + Some Lake Effect Showers

Posted at 7:47 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 07:47:04-05

CLEVELAND — Behind a cold front, get set for a chillier weather weekend. Highs on Saturday get stuck in the middle and upper 40s. Plan for *mainly dry* conditions with variable clouds across much of NE Ohio throughout the day. However, a few lake effect rain showers are possible, especially to the east of Cleveland. I cant rule out a little bit of slush mixing in with any rain shower here and there.

Lake effect showers gradually come to an end and Sunday stays dry. Sunday will be cool with more sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. Which is pretty seasonable for this time of the year.

Much of the work week looks dry and mild! Highs could creep into the 60s by mid week. Next best chance for rain holds off until the end of the week.

What To Expect:

  • Chilly this weekend
  • Slim lake effect rain chance Saturday
  • Looking GREAT next week
  • Warmer and drier

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Chilly Veterans Day with more clouds than sun. Lake effect showers east. | High: 47º

Sunday: Still chilly with sun/cloud mix. | High: 52º

Monday: Sun & clouds, seasonable.| High: 57º

Tuesday: Stays dry, near average temps.| High: 55º

Wednesday: Bit milder. | High: 57º

