FORECAST: Chilly, wet air settling in for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Temps are taking a dive... it will get even colder for Friday and drop a little more on Saturday! That all coming with more wet weather. Plan on chilly showers Friday followed by a mix to snow on Saturday and early Sunday. Temps will be cold enough! Impacts look minor from any snow though! It will get milder and more seasonable by Sunday afternoon with temps in the low 50s.

It'll be cold for the next few days but we get to enjoy much warmer temperatures starting early next week... We're pushing 70º!

FORECAST HEADLINES

A few afternoon showers

Staying chilly

Even cooler Saturday

Rain/snow mix possible Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: More widespread light chilly rain. | High: 46º

Saturday: Colder with light rain/snow mix possible. | High: 39º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers early. Milder PM. | High: 50º

Monday: Getting warmer. Stray showers.| High: 65º

