FORECAST: Chilly winds keeping us soggy & chilly all day

CLEVELAND — Here comes the chill! Temps stuck in the 40s all day long. Chilly and breezy. Winds are gusting over 20mph through the afternoon. That means it'll feel even cooler than the temps actually are. We're getting into the time of year where the wind chill is a real thing. Temps in the 40s feeling like the 30s at times today. Plus a few showers. Lake effect rain showers in a few spots could add another layer of fall to the day.

Winds relax tonight as we dry out and stabilize. We're back into the middle 50s Wednesday and middle 60s Thursday before rain rolls right back in. Stay tuned for Friday's rain details... could be heavy with flooding possible again.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Chilly temps in the 40s

Lake effect rain showers Tuesday

Briefly drier Wednesday

Wet pattern sticks around for much of the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Cooler and windy with lake effect showers. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Briefly drier but still cool.| High: 57º

Thursday: Another round of rain and warmer.| High: 63º

Friday: Heavy rain likely with dropping temps. | High: 57º

