FORECAST: Cleaning up storm damage with sunshine and warmth

CLEVELAND — Drying out this morning and shifting our focus to the heat. Wednesday looks like our hottest day we've had since LAST July. Middle 90s likely with heat index reading 100 -105 or HIGHER. Thankfully it's only brief... Storms late Thursday are bringing MUCH cooler air for the weekend. So that means pleasant weather for Father's Day weekend!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Temps soaring by the middle of the week, near records
- More strong storms Thursday PM
- Much cooler late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
Tuesday: Storms fading early with afternoon sun. | High: 83º
Wednesday: VERY hot & humid. Near record heat.| High: 97º (Heat index +105º)
Thursday: Stays hot, with a few strong afternoon storms.| High: 90º
Friday: Much cooler, drier. | High: 79º
Saturday: More sunshine, cooler. | High: 69º
Sunday: Perfect for Dad. | High: 73º
