FORECAST: Cleaning up storm damage with sunshine and warmth

CLEVELAND — Drying out this morning and shifting our focus to the heat. Wednesday looks like our hottest day we've had since LAST July. Middle 90s likely with heat index reading 100 -105 or HIGHER. Thankfully it's only brief... Storms late Thursday are bringing MUCH cooler air for the weekend. So that means pleasant weather for Father's Day weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Temps soaring by the middle of the week, near records

More strong storms Thursday PM

Much cooler late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Storms fading early with afternoon sun. | High: 83º

Wednesday: VERY hot & humid. Near record heat.| High: 97º (Heat index +105º)

Thursday: Stays hot, with a few strong afternoon storms.| High: 90º

Friday: Much cooler, drier. | High: 79º

Saturday: More sunshine, cooler. | High: 69º

Sunday: Perfect for Dad. | High: 73º

