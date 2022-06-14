Watch
FORECAST: Cleaning up storm damage with sunshine and warmth

Posted at 5:22 AM, Jun 14, 2022
CLEVELAND — Drying out this morning and shifting our focus to the heat. Wednesday looks like our hottest day we've had since LAST July. Middle 90s likely with heat index reading 100 -105 or HIGHER. Thankfully it's only brief... Storms late Thursday are bringing MUCH cooler air for the weekend. So that means pleasant weather for Father's Day weekend!

  • Temps soaring by the middle of the week, near records
  • More strong storms Thursday PM
  • Much cooler late week

Tuesday: Storms fading early with afternoon sun. | High: 83º

Wednesday: VERY hot & humid. Near record heat.| High: 97º (Heat index +105º)

Thursday: Stays hot, with a few strong afternoon storms.| High: 90º

Friday: Much cooler, drier. | High: 79º

Saturday: More sunshine, cooler. | High: 69º

Sunday: Perfect for Dad. | High: 73º

