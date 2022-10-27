FORECAST: Clearing out but the chill is settling in

CLEVELAND — The chill is here! We're stuck in the 40s ALL DAY! It'll get brighter but temps just can't rebound. We're even colder tonight with 30s by sunrise Friday and again Saturday morning but the afternoons are outstanding. We're near 60, near normal, and into the 60s Saturday & Sunday. Enjoy the warmth and sun!

Halloween Monday looks mild, but prepare the ghouls and goblins for rain showers. Looks like it could be wet at times for the Browns Game as well.

Enjoy!

What To Expect:

Staying in the 40s all day

Mild and dry for the weekend

Scattered light rain for Halloween



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Drying & clearing but much cooler.| High: 48º

Friday: Bright sun. Seasonable.| High: 59º

Saturday: Still bright & mild.| High: 63º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & mild.| High: 64º

Halloween: Scattered showers. Stays Mild.| High: 62º

