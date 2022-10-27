FORECAST: Clearing out but the chill is settling in

CLEVELAND — The chill is here! We're stuck in the 40s ALL DAY! It'll get brighter but temps just can't rebound. We're even colder tonight with 30s by sunrise Friday and again Saturday morning but the afternoons are outstanding. We're near 60, near normal, and into the 60s Saturday & Sunday. Enjoy the warmth and sun!
Halloween Monday looks mild, but prepare the ghouls and goblins for rain showers. Looks like it could be wet at times for the Browns Game as well.
Enjoy!
What To Expect:
- Staying in the 40s all day
- Mild and dry for the weekend
- Scattered light rain for Halloween
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Drying & clearing but much cooler.| High: 48º
Friday: Bright sun. Seasonable.| High: 59º
Saturday: Still bright & mild.| High: 63º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & mild.| High: 64º
Halloween: Scattered showers. Stays Mild.| High: 62º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter