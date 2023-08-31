FORECAST: Climbing back into summer heat heading into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Cool breezes out of the north will continue to funnel in below average temperatures for another day. But a return to Summer heat arrives just in time for your Holiday Weekend.

Thanks to sunny skies, temperatures Thursday will be a bit warmer. Highs will skip up into the lower and middle 70s.

The heat is about to crank. We will gradually warm every single day this week. Sunshine and 70s coming back the rest of the work week and 80s returning this weekend. We may even see 90º by Labor Day!

After a very soggy summer and August, this week is looking much drier!

What To Expect:



Sunny and warm on Thursday

Heating up late week

Staying Dry

Near 90 by Labor Day

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Sunny. Still cool. Still dry. | High: 70º

Friday: Sunny and seasonable. | High: 79º

Saturday: Sunny & hot. | High: 84º

Sunday: Sunny & hot. | High: 86º

Labor Day: Sunny & hot. | High: 89º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter