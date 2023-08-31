FORECAST: Climbing back into summer heat heading into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Cool breezes out of the north will continue to funnel in below average temperatures for another day. But a return to Summer heat arrives just in time for your Holiday Weekend.
Thanks to sunny skies, temperatures Thursday will be a bit warmer. Highs will skip up into the lower and middle 70s.
The heat is about to crank. We will gradually warm every single day this week. Sunshine and 70s coming back the rest of the work week and 80s returning this weekend. We may even see 90º by Labor Day!
After a very soggy summer and August, this week is looking much drier!
What To Expect:
- Sunny and warm on Thursday
- Heating up late week
- Staying Dry
- Near 90 by Labor Day
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Sunny. Still cool. Still dry. | High: 70º
Friday: Sunny and seasonable. | High: 79º
Saturday: Sunny & hot. | High: 84º
Sunday: Sunny & hot. | High: 86º
Labor Day: Sunny & hot. | High: 89º
