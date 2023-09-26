FORECAST: Clouds and isol'd rain between sunshine peeks

CLEVELAND — Fall is here! And it'll feel like fall the entire week. Shorter days, longer nights and a couple shots at rain all keeping us from warming much.
Clouds hanging around again today with only peeks of sunshine. The thicker clouds may even drop some light showers. By Wednesday night we'll be tracking more organized showers, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Plan on showers lingering through Thursday.
Northeast Ohio is drying out and clearing out and warming up by the end of the week!
What To Expect:
- isolated showers Tuesday
- Seasonable temps
- Best chance for rain is Wednesday night/Thursday
- Drier in time for the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Few showers. | High: 73º
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. Cool. | High: 70º
Thursday: Scattered showers. | High: 68º
Friday: Drying out. Warmer. | High: 72º
Saturday: More sunshine. Pleasant. | High: 75º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Warm | High: 77º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter