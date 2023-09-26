FORECAST: Clouds and isol'd rain between sunshine peeks

CLEVELAND — Fall is here! And it'll feel like fall the entire week. Shorter days, longer nights and a couple shots at rain all keeping us from warming much.

Clouds hanging around again today with only peeks of sunshine. The thicker clouds may even drop some light showers. By Wednesday night we'll be tracking more organized showers, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Plan on showers lingering through Thursday.

Northeast Ohio is drying out and clearing out and warming up by the end of the week!

What To Expect:



isolated showers Tuesday

Seasonable temps

Best chance for rain is Wednesday night/Thursday

Drier in time for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Few showers. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. Cool. | High: 70º

Thursday: Scattered showers. | High: 68º

Friday: Drying out. Warmer. | High: 72º

Saturday: More sunshine. Pleasant. | High: 75º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Warm | High: 77º

