FORECAST: Clouds/sun mix but still super comfortable

CLEVELAND — We are getting a break from summer heat & humidity. Cooler, MUCH more comfortable air is here!

Highs in the 70s will be the rule for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy the break from the intense heat and humidity!

The rest of the week we won't have to worry about much. There's a 10-20% shot for a brief shower Thursday but MUCH more dry time. Plan on more sunshine, temps below average and incredibly low humidity. Evenings will be GORGEOUS through the Saturday. Showers return early on Sunday.

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

Nice pattern change in progress

Much more comfortable the rest of the week

Much less humid and brighter

Feeling great through the weekend

Showers return Thursday.



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Comfortable and less humid. Isolated shower. | High: 78º

Friday: Mostly sunny & feeling great. | High: 76º

Saturday: Mostly sunny & gorgeous. | High: 78º

Sunday: More clouds with a shot at rain. | High: 77º

