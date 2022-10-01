FORECAST: Clouds, Wind & Rain from Remnants of Ian

CLEVELAND — Clouds from former Hurricane Ian spread northward across Ohio on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, but the clouds prevented temperatures from dramatically dropping (like on Friday morning). Northeast Ohio is waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Ian will weaken substantially across the Appalachians on Saturday. But we will see gusty winds during the day up to about 30 mph. A few light showers could reach the ground as well, mainly during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 60s.

We will dry out on Sunday and clouds will decrease. Winds will still be gusty during the day as the final remnants of Ian moves back to the east. High temperatures will stall in the upper 50s and lower 60s during the afternoon.

What To Expect:

Cloudy & blustery for Saturday

A few of Ian's rain showers arrive for Saturday

Wind gusts above 30 mph possible Saturday and Sunday

Highs in the upper 50s & 60s for the weekend

Sun returns on Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers - especially to the south. Windy!| High: 62º

Sunday: Drier with decreasing clouds. Blustery. | High: 59º

Monday: Few clouds. Cool | High: 61º

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Seventies!! | High: 69º

Thursday: PM showers. | High: 65º

Friday: Isolated showers. MUCH COLDER! | High: 50º

