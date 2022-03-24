FORECAST: Cloudy & cooler with limited rain today

CLEVELAND — Winter is slowly coming back with a 10º drop today and another 10º drop on on Friday. We're dropping into the 30s this weekend with some SNOW in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Lake effect snow is possible on Sunday with accumulations possible.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Isolated rain today
- Temps holding near 50º
- A chilly, wet Friday
- Colder this weekend with a rain/snow mix possible
- Lake effect snow Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Cooler with a isolated showers. | High: 52º
Friday: Cool with more rain. | High: 42º
Saturday: A few showers, and wet flakes. Chilly. | High: 40º
Sunday: Even colder with a shot at lake effect snow. | High: 34º
