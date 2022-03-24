FORECAST: Cloudy & cooler with limited rain today

CLEVELAND — Winter is slowly coming back with a 10º drop today and another 10º drop on on Friday. We're dropping into the 30s this weekend with some SNOW in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Lake effect snow is possible on Sunday with accumulations possible.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Isolated rain today

Temps holding near 50º

A chilly, wet Friday

Colder this weekend with a rain/snow mix possible

Lake effect snow Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Cooler with a isolated showers. | High: 52º

Friday: Cool with more rain. | High: 42º

Saturday: A few showers, and wet flakes. Chilly. | High: 40º

Sunday: Even colder with a shot at lake effect snow. | High: 34º

