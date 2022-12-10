FORECAST: Cloudy Weekend; with Mix Possible

CLEVELAND — Back to gray and dreary as we begin the weekend. A weak trough of low pressure hangs around across Northern Ohio on Saturday. The result will be overcasts skies thru the day with highs in the lower 40s.

Another weak low pressure will slide across the area late Saturday night into early Sunday. Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible again late tonight into the morning on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 40s for the next several days. All of the rain & snow chances look to be very light with minimal accumulation.

A more powerful system is expected next week Wednesday and Thursday with more rain and possibly some thunder. .

Stay up to date right here and stay dry...

What To Expect:

Cloudy on Saturday

Another shot at rain/snow late Saturday & Sunday

Lake effect snow Monday (light)



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles Possible. | High: 42º

Sunday: Early Mix. Mainly Cloudy. | High: 41º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated early light snow. | High 38º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Better chance for rain. | High: 40º

Thursday: Rain/Snow Possible. | High: 44º

Friday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder | High: 38º

