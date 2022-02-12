FORECAST: Cold air returns

CLEVELAND — Another Arctic Cold Front is sliding through the area and quickly dropping temperatures. Temperatures will remain below average thru Valentine's Day.

Rain showers have changed back over to scattered snow showers. Accumulations look to be minor. Temperatures will fall to near 30 degrees by 7am and then continue to fall all day long on Saturday into the lower 20s by 5pm. Widely scattered snow showers will continue on Saturday as well with accumulations an inch or less.

The coldest day of the next 7 days will be Sunday. Highs will only reach up to near 20 degrees. Low temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the single digits. Stay warm!

Monday will be slightly warmer for Valentine's Day. Highs will climb into the middle 20s just in time for you evening out. Expect a few snow flurries as well during the day.

Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!

Saturday: Colder air returns with scattered light snow. Falling temps all day.| High: (AM) 31º

Sunday: More arctic air settles in. Few snow showers. Bundle up! | High: 18º

Monday: Cold. Slim shot for snow.| High: 20º

Tuesday: Drying out and not as cold. | High: 32º

