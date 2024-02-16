FORECAST: Wrapping up the workweek cold and snowy

CLEVELAND — Here comes our next snowmaker. Right on the heels of yesterday's warmth, wind and rain. Plan on a quick-moving storm sliding just south of the Great Lakes bringing snow to Ohio today.

Temps are hanging out near freezing all afternoon with snow on the way. Snow rolls in mid-afternoon and clearing out overnight. While it's here though, plan on slick roads. Most areas along the lake shore stay well under 1" but as much as 2" if you're south of Akron. That means roads will be slick. Be safe.

What To Expect:



Temps holding near freezing

Scattered snow this afternoon

Staying cold Saturday, chills in the teens



Daily Breakdown

Friday: Much colder with scattered light snow.| High: 32º

Saturday: Isolated lake effect, cold. | High: 29º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 39º

Presidents' Day: More sunshine. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Even warmer. | High: 50º

