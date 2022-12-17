FORECAST: Cold All Weekend + Snowy At Times

CLEVELAND — A weak trough of low pressure moved through the area overnight and dropped light accumulation. Although totals were minor - impacts were not! Slick roads have resulted in many accidents this morning. Be careful on the roads because additional scattered snow showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

Accumulations for most of us will be well below 1". The exception could be the northern-most sliver of Ashtabula County. A lake effect snow band could persist and deposit 4 to 6 inches of snow from Geneva to Conneaut Saturday into Sunday.

By Sunday the snow will be focused more on the primary snow belt with lake effect snow possible close to the shoreline. The rest of us could see a little sunshine with just an isolated snow flurry. Dress for Winter again. Highs will only climb into the lower 30s during the day.

It will be cold all weekend with highs in the 30s and feeling even colder! Dress warmly for the Browns Game and expect some scattered snow over the stadium at times.

We are monitoring a POTENTIAL WINTER STORM for late next week which will likely usher in bitter cold temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Shovelable snow is also possible by next Thursday and Friday, setting the table for a White Christmas Day. REMEMBER: This potential storm is still a week away. Don't believe everything you see on the internet about snowfall totals. Its still WAY TOO EARLY for exact numbers. A lot will change between now and then. Trust the News5 Weather Team with your Holiday Travel Plans. Stay connected with us for the latest, accurate information as the Holidays approach!

What To Expect:

Light snow possible Saturday

Low 30s for the Browns Game

Weekend highs in the 30s

Much Colder late next week!

Potential for SNOW in time for Christmas!



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible. Cold. | High: 32º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix to west. Lake Effect to NE. Cold. | High: 31º

Monday: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 32º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Seasonal. | High: 40º

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Isolated rain. Blustery. | High: 36º

Thursday: Scattered snow. Accumulation possible! Falling temps. | High: 34º

Friday: Scattered snow. Accumulations possible! Windy. Cold. | High: 18º

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. Cold. | High: 18º

Christmas Day: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 22º

