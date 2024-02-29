FORECAST: Cold & blustery with lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow impacting our Thursday morning commute. Plan on slick roads with snow sticking "Where Squalls Persist"

The snow shuts down midday, but the cold isn't leaving until Friday. Look for some sunshine mixing with clouds Thursday with high temperatures near 35 degrees.

We rebound nicely this weekend. Plan on highs in the 50s on Friday and Saturday and 60s for Sunday.

A few light rain showers will be possible late on Friday and into early Saturday.

What To Expect:



Lake effect early

Staying cold Thursday, but drying out

Late week rebound

60s return by Sunday

Daily Breakdown

Thursday: Cold & breezy with isolated Lake Effect snow early. | High: 37º

Friday: Starting to rebound. Above average. A shower late.| High: 53º

Saturday: A few light showers. Mild.| Temps: 56º

Sunday: Looking dry and warming up. | High: 63º

Monday: Even warmer. | High: 70º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter