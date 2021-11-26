FORECAST: Cold & breezy with lake effect snow impacting the roads

CLEVELAND — The cold air is here... Thanksgiving's rain is leaving us with some winter chill. That chill rolling over Lake Erie is leaving us with snow. Lake effect snow today. Plan on slick roads and quick accumulations where those snow bands set up.
Winds relax this evening and the snow tapers. The cold is here to stay though. Twenties overnight with a slow rebound into the upper 30s Saturday. Clouds come back through the day and eventually another round of snow. Plan on light snow late Saturday into Sunday.
That snow should add up to about 2-4" for most. The ground is still very warm so accumulating snow will be limited and won't stick around long.
Safe travels and enjoy the dry time when we get it!
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Cold again with Lake Effect snow
- Wind chills in the 20s all day
- Lake effect ending late Fri
- Snow returns late Sat
- More snow on Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Lake effect snow showers . Much colder.| High: 33º
Saturday: light snow late. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º
Sunday: Widespread light snow. | High: 36º
