FORECAST: Cold, breezy with light lake effect snow today

CLEVELAND — For Friday, expect a few light snow showers or flurries sliding in off of the lake. Once again, accumulations should be minor. Friday temps will slowly fall thru the 20s during the day.

Saturday stays very cold with high temperatures struggling into the lower and middle 20s. Wind chills will hang in the teens and single digits at times. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Our big focus for the extended period is Sunday night & Monday. A developing winter storm will slide south our of the Plains Sates into the Tennessee Valley by Saturday night. The storm is then expected to curve east and then Northeast on Sunday into Central or Eastern Pennsylvania by early Monday. Right now, its too soon for specifics (despite what you are hearing on the internet!) The storm's track is still uncertain. We could see enough snow to shovel...or...none at all. The bottom line: We will keep you posted!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Colder Friday, temps dropping into the 20s

Another arctic blast Saturday, even colder

Tracking snow potential for Sunday night and Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Much colder with light snow possible | High: 29º

Saturday: Cloudy, blustery and very cold | High: 21º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix helping temps rebound a bit | High: 34º

MLK Monday: Watching for potential snow storm.| High: 30º

